Saint Meinrad Archabbey is set to host a bilingual retreat in Spanish and English for young adults ages 18 to 35 from August 29th-31st, 2025.

The retreat’s theme, “The Mission of my Life,” invites young adults to explore their God-given mission. The weekend will include faith-centered activities, Mass and Adoration, Confession, group discussion and reflection, and workshops. The workshop topics are understanding vocation, living out your faith in the world, and practical steps for discerning God’s will.

Retreat speakers will be Fr. Isaac Siefker from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN, and Fr. Joel Brackett from the Diocese of Little Rock, AR, both alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The cost of the retreat is $150, which covers lodging, meals, and all materials. Registration is required by August 15th, 2025 and participants can register online at saintmeinrad.edu/ohlmyoungadult.

For more information, contact ohlm@saintmeinrad.edu or call the Office of Hispanic and Latino Ministry at 812-357-6746.