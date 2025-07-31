The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship’s recently launched Apprenticeship Indiana website now features enhanced connectivity. Through the help of an enhanced search form employers can connect to intermediaries in their area ready to help them build registered apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship Indiana focuses on fostering collaboration between workforce boards, education providers, employers, and potential apprentices across the state. This effort aims to create a stronger, more connected ecosystem where best practices are shared, opportunities for innovation are elevated, and collaboration drives the development of a skilled workforce.

This latest connectivity feature provides a user-friendly interface streamlining the registered apprenticeship matching process, making it easier than ever for businesses to build a pipeline of skilled talent.

While finding the right connection point employers can also navigate to an ROI calculator or review the steps to launch customized RAPs, registered by the Department of Labor and backed by DWD Work-based Learning and Apprenticeship support.

The site also serves as a connection point to the Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship webpage where toolkits and more information are available for those building out a work-based learning program, Pre-RAP or RAP.

To learn more and explore opportunities, visit the new site at in.gov/dwd/apprenticeship-indiana/.