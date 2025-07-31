Joyce Wilder, age 84, of Selvin, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at The Timbers of Jasper Nursing Home.

She was born March 14, 1941, to Edward and Mary Lee Moesner. She enjoyed crafting and going to yard sales. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Carolyn, Bill and Norman.

She is survived by three sons, Michael Wilder of Selvin, Robert Wilder of Selvin and Charles Wilder, Jr. of Evansville; one sister, LaDonna Mitchum; and by three grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Joyce Wilder will be held at 11:00 a.m., C.D.T., on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Selvin Community Church in Selvin. Burial will follow at Selvin Cemetery. Pastor Terry Kamman will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com