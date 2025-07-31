Latest News

Perry County Memorial Hospital has announced the formation of its own police department, a move aimed at enhancing on-site security for patients, staff, and visitors.

The hospital has appointed Greg Webb as its new Chief of Police. Webb brings decades of law enforcement experience and a background in community-focused public safety. His leadership is expected to guide the department as it takes shape in the coming months.

Hospital officials say the new police force is part of a broader effort to create a safer and more secure healthcare environment.

Community members can follow Perry County Memorial Hospital on Facebook for ongoing updates about the new department and other hospital initiatives.

On By Jared Atkins

