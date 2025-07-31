Perry County Memorial Hospital has announced the formation of its own police department, a move aimed at enhancing on-site security for patients, staff, and visitors.
The hospital has appointed Greg Webb as its new Chief of Police. Webb brings decades of law enforcement experience and a background in community-focused public safety. His leadership is expected to guide the department as it takes shape in the coming months.
Hospital officials say the new police force is part of a broader effort to create a safer and more secure healthcare environment.
Community members can follow Perry County Memorial Hospital on Facebook for ongoing updates about the new department and other hospital initiatives.
