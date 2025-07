The Dubois County Highway Department will be closing Hickory Grove Rd beginning Wednesday, August 6th for bridge repairs.

The closure will take place approximately 200 feet north of State Rd 56 (Dubois Crossroads) and last up to 3 weeks, barring any inclement weather or any unforeseen circumstances.

For any questions or more information you can contact the Dubois County Highway Department at 812-482-5505.