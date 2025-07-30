On July 22nd, 2025, President Donald Trump granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Indiana for severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred March 30th to April 9th, 2025.

The federal disaster declaration for public assistance was approved for 23 designated counties including:

Bartholomew

Brown

Clark

Crawford

Decatur

Floyd

Franklin

Greene

Harrison

Jefferson

Lawrence

Madison

Marshall

Martin

Montgomery

Morgan

Orange

Owen

Perry

Switzerland

Vanderburgh

Warrick

Washington

Indiana has 30 days from the date of declaration to submit additional counties for public assistance.



The FEMA Public Assistance Program provides assistance to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations. This grant funding can be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Applicants must own the property or be legally responsible for maintaining it.

Beginning August 5th, FEMA staff, in conjunction with IDHS recovery teams, will begin meeting with public assistance applicants across the state. Eligible applicants for public assistance should contact their county EMA for assistance.



To learn more about the federal disaster declaration for public assistance, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4882.



On July 28th, the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance was denied. The IDHS is currently reviewing appeal options.

On May 1st, 2025, SDRF applications opened for the following disaster events:

March 1, 2025: Mine Collapse

March 15, 2025: Severe Storms

March 19, 2025: Severe Storms

March 30 – April 9, 2025: Severe Storms/Flooding

IDHS has begun processing payments to eligible applicants, and on July 30th, 2025, IDHS will close the applications for these four events.