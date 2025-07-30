Ursula E. Shaw, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:42 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Ursula was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, on September 20, 1937, to Carl and Ellen (Egenhoeffer) Haasis. She married Carl E. Shaw on August 2, 1960, Kornwestheim, Germany.

She was employed by Forest Park High School from 1976-2003.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Ursula loved gardening, cooking, reading, fishing, and crocheting and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Surviving is her husband of almost 65 years, Carl E. Shaw, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Deneen E. (Thomas) Bieker, St. Anthony, IN, and Tina Phillips, Jasper, IN, daughter-in-law, Paula Shaw, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is one son Michael E. Shaw.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ursula E. Shaw will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to the American Cancer Society.

