The Celebration Singers are planning to present a free one-hour Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 6th, 2025 at 7 PM EST at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, located at 341 E 10th Street.

The all-volunteer community choir features approximately 60 singers from Dubois, Spencer, and Pike Counties, as well as Bloomington and Evansville.

The public is invited to attend this concert including both Sacred and Secular Christmas music selections.

There is no admission charge; however, free-will donations will be accepted at the end of the performance to help cover the non-profit choir’s expenses.

Additional information about the choir is available at celebrationsingers.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCelebrationSingers.

By Celia Neukam

