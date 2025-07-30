Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder is joining prosecutors across the country, along with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Child Support Bureau, in observing August as Child Support Awareness Month.

The monthlong initiative aims to highlight the child support services available through the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office—services that play a crucial role in supporting custodial parents and guardians. These services include assistance with determining paternity, establishing or modifying child support and medical support orders, locating noncustodial parents, calculating past due support, and collecting and disbursing payments.

The child support division operates from a satellite office in Jasper, staffed by a dedicated part-time deputy prosecutor, Michael Fritch. Located at 248 E. Third Street, Suite B—between the Dubois County Visitors Center and Ace Fencing—the office can be reached at (812) 482-1818.

According to state data, Indiana’s child support program serves more than 200,000 families. In 2023, local and state agencies collected and distributed over $498 million statewide, with $2.87 million distributed to families in Dubois County alone.

The full range of child support services provided by the prosecutor’s office is available free of charge to all Indiana parents and guardians. Enrollment can be completed in person or online through the state’s Child Support Services Enrollment Form. More information about Dubois County’s program is available at duboiscounty.in.gov, and general resources are accessible at childsupport.in.gov/county.