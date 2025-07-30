South Spencer Schools are welcoming students and families to the 2025 school year with a special Back to School Bash on Thursday, July 31. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at South Spencer High School.

The evening is designed to bring together students, families, and school staff in a fun and festive setting to kick off the new school year. Families can expect activities and an opportunity to connect with teachers and staff ahead of the first day of classes.

All South Spencer students and families are encouraged to attend and help celebrate the start of a new academic year.