The Huntingburg Board of Public Works and Safety Bid Opening Committee will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to open bids for the Wastewater Utility Improvements Project, Division “B” – First Street Restoration.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 E. 4th Street.

This public notice is issued in accordance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5.