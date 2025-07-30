The Jasper Public Library has announced its August 2025 list of events and activities being held.

– Tuesdays at 10am – Families are invited to weekly Storytime at the library. They always enjoy some great books that go with the theme of the week, have crafts, activities, songs, and more. Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10am-4pm

– Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including: snacks, crafts, and games. Monday Make & Take – Monday, August 4th from 10am-11am – Drop by for a quick and easy craft perfect for all skill levels. While you craft, enjoy a light dry breakfast provided in partnership with Community Chew. No registration is required, and everyone’s welcome

– Tuesday, August 5th at 10am – The group will be looking at sources to locate obituaries for gathering information on family members. Find out the variety of information that can be gathered to complete the missing pieces of your family tree puzzle. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, August 6th from 11:00 am-12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints and conversation.

– Monday, August 11th at 10am – stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30am to enjoy toys out in the Programming Room. They have things such as felt boards, kitchen play sets, grocery shopping sets, puppet shows, and more! This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and enjoy social time with other children. Homeschool Roundtable – Monday, August 11th at 6pm – Join for a special evening just for homeschool parents and caregivers! This roundtable event is a chance to connect with fellow homeschoolers, share ideas, and discover helpful resources available through the library.

– Tuesday, August 12th at 6pm – Get crafty your way at the Open Craft Bar! Choose from a variety of materials and simple DIY project ideas at your own pace with no instructions, no pressure, just creativity. Whether you want to paint, bead, glue, or try something new, they’ve got the supplies and space for you to create. Craft Lab-Back to School – Wednesday, August 13th at 3:30pm – Teens and tweens are invited to celebrate back-to-school with creativity at Craft Lab! Drop in and personalize your own pencil pouch, then stick around for more hands-on fun with a variety of back-to-school crafts.

– Thursday, August 14th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime! Genealogy Lunch & Learn – Thursday, August 14th at 12pm – This time together involves sharing ideas, stories, strategies, sources and a meal… all in one. This month’s lunch is being provided free of charge for those attending and pre-registered, by Jimmy John’s in Jasper. Attendees are asked to register with Jill.

– Thursday, April 14th from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm – Join for the Afternoon Book Club, new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. Bingo and Coffee – Friday, August 15th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required.

– Tuesday, August 19th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join for an adventure escape. The group will explore a different country each month. Attendees will use their senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Genealogy Resource Sharing – Wednesday, August 20th at 1pm – Attend monthly gatherings where fellow genealogists will discover either new resources at the Jasper Library, or learn new ways of using these resources to uncover information about your family history. Share with one another the roadblocks that you have worked out or new pathways that opened up because you found clues to your family’s past.

– Wednesday, August 20th from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:00-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners. Open Canvas Art Night (Grades K-4 ) – Wednesday, August 20th at 6pm – Kids can join for some canvas painting and paint whatever they would like! So stop in and put your imagination to work! The room will be open from 6-7 pm while supplies last.

– Friday, August 22nd at 10am – Drop in, sip some coffee, and get creative! At Cards & Coffee, they provide all the supplies you need to make your own handmade greeting cards-perfect for birthdays, thank-you’s, or just because notes. Genealogy Webinar Sharing – Monday, August 25th at 10am – Recording Sources: Learn how and more importantly, WHY you should always record your sources in doing Genealogical research. Be sure that you will be able to locate those documents again or that you can share that source with other researchers.

– Monday, August 25th from 1pm-6pm – Hosted by the Jasper Library, this drive is open to the public. Most of the appointments are made prior to Blood Drive via the Red Cross website at RedCross.org. Bookworm Book Club (Grades 2-4) – Monday, August 25th at 4pm – Kids who love to read and meet new people are invited to join for the Bookworms Bookclub. They will be discussing the bookclub books, have snacks and other activities. When they come for the meetings, that is when they will receive the book to read for the next month.

– Tuesday, August 26th at 6pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and checkout a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome. Preschool STEM – Wednesday, August 27th at 6pm – Kids can join for some fun Stem activities all about music and vibrations. They will get a chance to make a straw pan flute and test it out, make a screaming balloon, and more! Sign up is required and will open on August 11th.

– Thursday, August 28th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes and playtime! Dragon Academy – Saturday, August 30th at 10am – Enter the world of dragons and become a true trainer! At Dragon Academy, you will complete exciting challenges, craft your own dragon gear, and learn what it takes to bond with these mythical creatures. Test your dragon knowledge, design your own dragon, and enjoy hands-on activities. Are you brave enough to join the ranks of dragon trainers?

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.