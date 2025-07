The Huntingburg Common Council and Utility Board Bid Opening Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to open bids for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Cell No. 5 and No. 7 Rehabilitation Project.

The meeting will take place at Huntingburg City Hall in the Council Chambers, located at 508 East 4th Street.

This announcement is made in compliance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5 regarding public meeting notifications.