The public is invited to the 2nd Annual Live to Rise: Fun Run/Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Jasper Riverwalk.
This community event takes place from 10 AM–2 PM, with the Run/Walk at 11 AM, bringing together law enforcement/legal system staff, recovery advocates, and the public to promote unity, raise awareness, and support addiction recovery efforts.
Event highlights include:
- Inclusive fun run/walk for all skill levels
- Free food
- A live DJ
- Resource tables from local treatment providers
- Narcan and test strip distribution
- Family-friendly activities
- T-shirts and medals for participants
Registration is required for the run by September 18th, and costs $20. Registration can be made at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/LiveToRiseFunRunForRecovery
Proceeds benefit the Brosmer House, a vital community hub for recovery meetings and resources.
