The public is invited to the 2nd Annual Live to Rise: Fun Run/Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Jasper Riverwalk.

This community event takes place from 10 AM–2 PM, with the Run/Walk at 11 AM, bringing together law enforcement/legal system staff, recovery advocates, and the public to promote unity, raise awareness, and support addiction recovery efforts.

Event highlights include:

Inclusive fun run/walk for all skill levels

Free food

A live DJ

Resource tables from local treatment providers

Narcan and test strip distribution

Family-friendly activities

T-shirts and medals for participants

Registration is required for the run by September 18th, and costs $20. Registration can be made at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/LiveToRiseFunRunForRecovery

Proceeds benefit the Brosmer House, a vital community hub for recovery meetings and resources.