Renshi James E. Birkle, co-founder and chief instructor for the Tai Chi Stick Fit “Senior Strong” in Jasper, has been selected to receive one of the world’s highest honors in martial arts at the 2025 G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Martial Arts Awards Weekend, taking place August 14–16 at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas.

With over 50 years of martial arts experience, 83-year-old Renshi Birkle has dedicated his life to personal mastery and uplifting others through training, teaching, and mentorship. He is the Co-Founder of the Senior Stick Fit Program, launched in 2012, a pioneering initiative promoting Tai Chi, Qigong, and wellness-based martial arts for seniors. His website, SeniorStickFit.com, continues to serve as an inspiring resource for martial artists of all ages.

Among his many accolades, Renshi Birkle has been inducted into:

The U.S.A. Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Masters of Masters Hall of Fame (2023, 2024)

Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors

MMAM Hall of Fame (Ambassador status)

Golden Gate Hall of Honors

The Independent Martial Arts Federation

USA Sport Jujitsu Association

He is also a Gold Medalist (Geneva, Switzerland 2013) and has made an international impact through workshops and private instruction promoting the benefits of martial arts for all ages, especially seniors.

Beyond the dojo, Renshi Birkle previously served as a Youth Bowling Program Director and Instructor, working with over 120 children across multiple seasons to instill sportsmanship, discipline, and joy through sport.

At the G.O.A.T. Awards, Renshi Birkle will join honorees from over 25 U.S. states and countries including Canada, England, Ireland, Guyana, South Africa, Germany, Australia, and Israel, in a black-tie celebration of martial arts excellence and legacy.

For more about Renshi Birkle’s work, visit seniorstickfit.com or contact him at seniorstickfit@gmail.com.