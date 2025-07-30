The Huntingburg Police Department has officially welcomed Jake Begle as its newest Reserve Police Officer.

Begle’s connection to the department began in 2020-2021, when he served as a high school intern during his senior year at Forest Park High School. His dedication and strong interest in law enforcement were evident even then, and now he returns—not as a student, but as a sworn officer.

Since graduating, Begle earned an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Vincennes University – Jasper Campus and has continued gaining experience through his full-time role with Dubois County Corrections.

His return to the department marks a full-circle moment that highlights his commitment to both the profession and the local community.