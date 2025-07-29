Jasper Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew Werner was recently honored for 20 years of service with a flag from Brotherhood Designs Corporation.

Brotherhood Designs Corporation, based out of McCordsville, IN, works to repurpose retired fire hose into flags and more, supporting wildlife, the environment, and families of fallen first responders.

The project began after Brotherhood Designs picked up hose from the Jasper Fire Department, and Lt. Werner found their work online, telling his wife, “How cool are these flags?” Following the comment, Ashley Beck Werner reached out in secret to the group to surprise her husband with something worthy of his 20 years of service.

On Saturday, July 26th, 2025, Flag #109 was revealed. The item is a Squad Series flag crafted from retired California wildland hose, honoring the badge number of Lt. Werner giving 20 years of life in service as both a firefighter and lineman.

To learn more about Brotherhood Designs Corporation, visit: facebook.com/BrotherhoodDesignsCorporation.