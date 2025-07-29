Considering a business venture? Already in business and need guidance? The Dubois County Small Business Resource Office at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is designed to effectively serve businesses in the Dubois County and surrounding areas. Going into business is a challenging and risky venture. Being a business owner is not for everyone. The Dubois County Small Business Resource Office at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce has access to the Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) services.

The ISBDC offers confidential counseling to start-up and existing businesses at no charge to Clients. They also offer several low-cost workshops to educate business and owner or those who are considering opening a business.

The Dubois County Small Business Resource Office at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Ken Schnaus, a retired local Banker, has agreed to join them as a Business Advisor. Through Ken’s years working as a commercial lender and business relationship manager and his access to the ISBDC’s resources he can provide help in developing a business plan, sales forecasting, market research, industry research, business structing, business valuation and so much more.

If you are interested in any of the services that the Dubois County Small Business Resource Office at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce has to offer, contact Ken Schnaus. He can provide you with information on all of the services offered through this office and the Indiana Small Business Development Center. He can be reached at 812-639-2574. If you cannot get through, please him a message. You can also contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce directly for more information at 812-482-6866 or come to their office at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.