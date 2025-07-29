The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has announced the promotion of Sergeant Hopkins to the position of Road Sergeant.

A 2007 graduate of Jasper High School, Hopkins earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Indiana State University in 2011. He began his law enforcement career in 2014 as a Reserve Officer with the Ferdinand Police Department and became a full-time officer in 2015. He later graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2016.

Hopkins holds certifications as an instructor in both physical tactics and ground fighting. In 2021, he joined the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office as the School Resource Officer for the Southeast Dubois School Corporation. After two and a half years in that role, he returned to road patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office recognized Hopkins for his dedication and service, noting that he strives to make a difference every day. Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, boating, hunting, fishing, and watching sports.