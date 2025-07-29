Oakland City University has announced two interim leadership appointments, effective August 1, 2025, for the School of Education and the School of Business.

Dr. Camy Davis has been named Interim Dean of the School of Education, succeeding Dr. Kevin Smith. Dr. Davis brings a strong background in educational leadership and a deep commitment to student success, positioning her well to guide the school through this transitional period.

In the School of Business, Dr. Steve Custer has been appointed Interim Dean, taking over for Dr. Jervaise McDaniel, who will transition into a semi part-time role. Dr. McDaniel will continue serving as Graduate Director for the Business School, where she will oversee graduate business programs and support strategic initiatives.

Dr. Custer is a well-known figure within the Oakland City University community, recognized for his dedication, institutional knowledge, and passion for student development. The university is enthusiastic about his leadership and looks forward to the innovation and excellence he will bring to the School of Business.

“We are confident that both Dr. Davis and Dr. Custer will bring strong leadership and continuity to their respective schools,” said Dr. Ron D. Dempsey, President of Oakland City University. “We are grateful to Dr. Smith and Dr. McDaniel for their dedicated service and look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles.”

Oakland City University remains firmly committed to academic excellence and the development of future leaders. These interim appointments will provide stability and direction while long-term leadership plans are evaluated for both schools.

OCU provides a Christian learning environment that supports students both financially and academically as they pursue fulfilling careers and purposeful lives. The university is ranked 7th nationally by U.S. News & World Report for social mobility and 4th by OnlineU for its Online Forensic Science degree program. With 38% student diversity and 29% of students being first-generation college attendees, OCU awards over $13 million in financial aid annually. The university boasts an 88% student-athlete success rate and maintains a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio across more than 50 career-focused concentrations.

Located at 138 North Lucretia Street in Oakland City, Indiana, OCU invites prospective students and the community to learn more at www.oak.edu. Follow the university on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.