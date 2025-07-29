Residents and landowners in Orange, Martin, and Daviess counties have a new opportunity to enhance their landscapes while helping protect Indiana’s natural areas. The local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) are offering free native shrubs through a limited-time program that rewards participants for removing invasive plants.

To qualify, individuals must sign up and remove invasive shrub species such as Burning Bush, Japanese Barberry, Privet, Bush Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive, or Japanese Spiraea. Priority is given to those removing invasives from landscaping, and all removal work must be completed before plant pickup in early October.

Many invasive shrubs were originally introduced for ornamental landscaping, but their seeds are easily spread by birds and other wildlife, causing damage to nearby forests and natural habitats. By switching to native plants, landowners can enjoy the same aesthetic appeal while supporting pollinators and improving wildlife habitat.

Participants can receive up to three free native shrubs per household, based on the number of invasive plants removed and while supplies last. Available shrub species include:

Ninebark – A hardy shrub with spring blooms and yellow fall foliage

– A hardy shrub with spring blooms and yellow fall foliage Black Chokeberry – Known for its flowers, fall fruit, and deep red autumn leaves

– Known for its flowers, fall fruit, and deep red autumn leaves Coralberry – A compact shrub with delicate flowers and bright pink berries

To register for the Trade-Up program or learn more about invasive species identification and control, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or call/text 812-329-0048. Online sign-up is also available at https://forms.gle/X7aYHpFYoLgsfYRP8.

The program is made possible by a $7,850 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, with additional support from a Clean Water Indiana grant through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.