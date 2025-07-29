Online registration is now open for Jasper Elementary School students. Families are encouraged to log in to their PowerSchool Parent account and complete the necessary forms under the “Forms” tab as soon as possible to help staff prepare for a successful start to the school year.

Jasper Elementary will also host Meet the Teacher Night on Monday, August 4th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Families are invited to stop by during the suggested time slots based on their child’s last name to help ease traffic and allow for more meaningful time with teachers:

5:30–6:00 p.m. – Last Names A–H

6:00–6:30 p.m. – Last Names I–P

6:30–7:00 p.m. – Last Names Q–Z

Students and families should enter through the designated door for their grade level and proceed directly to the classroom:

Preschool & Kindergarten: Enter through Door 16

1st & 2nd Grade: Enter through Door 27

3rd & 4th Grade: Enter through Door 32

5th Grade: Enter through Door 3

If families are unable to attend during their assigned time, they are welcome to come when they can. Staff members say they are excited to welcome students back and are looking forward to a great school year ahead.