On Wednesday evening, there was an open house meeting hosted by the Jasper City Council, regarding the proposed improvements to Mill Street from 30th Street to 36th street in Jasper.

During the meeting, there were several staff members stationed to answer any questions were asked, including Public Outreach Coordinator, Nicole Minton.

Produced by Jane Jackson, and Kaitlyn Neukam.

https://youtu.be/UKTqZ7Guua8