Get ready to put your knowledge to the test for a great cause! St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville invites the community to a Trivia Night Fundraiser on Friday, August 22, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and trivia kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Church’s Evangelism Committee, the event is part of an ongoing fundraising initiative to support essential renovations and improvements—ensuring the church remains a vibrant and welcoming place for generations to come. This is a family-friendly event, and marks the second time trivia has been held at the church and hosted by the Evangelism Committee. While the event takes place at the church, the questions will be general trivia and will vary in difficulty, offering fun and challenge for all knowledge levels.

This fun-filled evening will feature:

General Trivia for teams of six

$120 per team (Pre-registration required)

Prize giveaways throughout the night

Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available

Top team wins their registration fee back!

Space is limited, and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your team’s spot, email StPaulsSpecialProjects@gmail.com or call 812-827-0552 with your team name (please keep it church-appropriate), team captain’s name, and contact information.

Payment may be made the night of the event or by mailing a check (payable to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church) to:

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

556 West Haysville Rd

Jasper, IN 47546

Come out for a night of fun, fellowship, and fundraising as we work together to strengthen our church and community!

Follow the event and get updates on our Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/stpaulhaysville