The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual connected to an incident at the Jasper Walmart. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the store located at 4040 Newton Street.

Authorities have released a photograph of the person in question and are hoping someone can help confirm their identity as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s confidential tip line at 812-481-COPS (2677).

The department thanks the community for its continued support and cooperation.