The Dubois County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its next meeting at 1:00 p.m. on August 13, 2025, at the Dubois County Emergency Management Office, located at 255 Brucke Strasse Suite A in Jasper. The meeting will take place in the facility’s training room.

Formed under the federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act (EPCRA), part of the 1986 Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA), the LEPC is responsible for helping local communities prepare for potential accidental releases of toxic chemicals into the air, land, or water.

The committee works to improve public awareness and access to information about hazardous materials present in the community and to provide clear instructions for responding to chemical emergencies.

Membership in the LEPC includes representatives from local and state government, public safety agencies, environmental and health organizations, media, industry, hospitals, and transportation sectors.

For additional information about the committee or the upcoming meeting, contact Chair Tammy Humbert at 812-482-2202.