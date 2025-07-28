A 40-year-old man from Greencastle, Indiana, was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unresponsive on a raft at Rainbow Lake in Derby.

Perry County Central Dispatch received the initial call around 2:31 p.m. on July 26, reporting concerns about a male subject who appeared to be unresponsive, with his head submerged in the water while hanging over a raft.

Deputies, emergency responders, and medical personnel arrived to find the man unresponsive. He was pulled from the water and CPR was administered, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner. The man was identified as Jason A. Briscoe.

A preliminary autopsy performed on Sunday, July 27, indicated a possible drowning as the cause of death. Final results are pending completion of the full autopsy report.

Assisting at the scene were the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Perry County EMS, local first responders, Central Dispatch, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.