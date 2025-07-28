The Orange County Community Foundation, in collaboration with the Orange County Economic Development Partnership and other local leaders, is inviting residents to complete a short, three-question survey to help shape future development initiatives.

This survey is part of the Rural Empowerment Development (R.E.D.) grant awarded to Orange County through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The responses will help identify what residents believe are the county’s most important needs and priorities.

Survey questions focus on community priorities, top needs, and trusted sources of local leadership. Organizers stress that the survey is for informational purposes only, serving as a listening tool to guide future projects and community planning under the R.E.D. program.

Residents can take the survey online at: https://forms.gle/NBx9AheLDfXhmA636