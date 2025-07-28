Nicholas Hale, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. He is seeing patients in the Emergency Department.

Dr. Hale is a graduate of Jasper High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University. He received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine at Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Virginia, and completed a residency in emergency medicine at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina