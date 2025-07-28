Latest News

Nicholas Hale, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.  He is seeing patients in the Emergency Department. 

Dr. Hale is a graduate of Jasper High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University. He received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine at Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Virginia, and completed a residency in emergency medicine at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

