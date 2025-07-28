The Indiana State Fair is rolling out bold flavors and big savings this summer with a lineup of wallet-friendly food deals and fun-filled experiences from August 1 to August 17.

Fairgoers can take advantage of $2 Tuesdays, presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, offering $2 admission, $2 food items, and $2 rides every Tuesday during the Fair.

Every day, visitors can enjoy the $5 Value Menu, featuring a variety of savory snacks and sweet treats priced at $5 or less. Value Menu maps are available at any Fair Information Booth, presented by Prairie Farms.

This year’s Taste of the Fair, presented by Pepsi, invites guests to try out the Fair’s most creative and over-the-top new eats, then vote for their favorite.

For those with dietary restrictions, the Fair offers more than 10 gluten-free food options, with dedicated Gluten-Free Menu maps also available at Information Booths.

Guests are encouraged to come hungry and snack smart. Vendor lists, menus, and more can be found online at www.IndianaStateFair.com.

Advance ticket and parking discounts—up to 30% off gate prices—are available online through July 31.

About the Indiana State Fair:

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s premier multi-day celebration of Hoosier culture, agriculture, and community pride. With a rich tradition spanning over a century, the Fair features top entertainment, 4-H exhibits, agricultural education, and food from across the state. Held August 1–17, 2025 (closed Mondays), the Fair offers something for every age and interest. Learn more at www.IndianaStateFair.com.