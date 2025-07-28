Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced his 11th opioid-related settlement since taking office, securing a combined $720 million in nationwide agreements with eight pharmaceutical companies. These manufacturers produced opioid pills that contributed to the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic. Indiana is expected to receive approximately $16.5 million from this latest round of settlements.

“Thousands of Hoosiers have lost their lives as a result of the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Rokita. “We can never undo that tragic loss of life, but we can hold accountable those responsible for contributing to the situations culminating in these deaths. That’s what these settlements are all about, and I’m proud of the work of our team.”

The eight companies involved in the agreement include Alvogen, Amneal, Apotex, Hikma, Indivior, Mylan (now part of Viatris), Sun, and Zydus. The settlement terms vary by company, with some paying in full within a year and others spreading payments out annually over multiple years.

Each of the settlements includes terms for injunctive relief, designed to curb future contributions to the opioid crisis. The companies are now prohibited from promoting opioid products or rewarding employees based on opioid sales volume. They are also barred from manufacturing or distributing pills containing more than 40 milligrams of oxycodone per tablet and from offering discounts, rebates, or coupons for opioid medications.

Additionally, the agreements ban the companies from funding third-party groups to promote opioids or engaging in opioid-related lobbying. Seven of the eight companies—excluding Indivior—will be subject to suspicious order monitoring provisions similar to those in other manufacturer settlements. Indivior, which focuses primarily on opioid use disorder treatments, is not subject to this monitoring but has agreed to abstain from manufacturing or selling any opioid products for at least 10 years.

With this announcement, Indiana’s share of opioid-related settlements since 2021 has now reached approximately $1.1 billion under Rokita’s leadership.