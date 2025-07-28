On Friday evening, July 25, Trooper Beau Brumett responded to a domestic dispute in Washington. Trooper Brumett was on US 50 when the vehicle in front of him did not yield the right of way to his emergency vehicle. During this time, dispatch advised officers that they could disregard the domestic dispute. Trooper Brumett stopped the vehicle he was following and made contact with the driver, Harold Tinsley. Tinsley showed visible signs of impairment. Tinsley was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test. Tinsley was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

• Harold E. Tinsley, 54, Indianapolis, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Beau Brumett

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law