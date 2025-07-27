On July 26, 2025, at approximately 1:07 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a rolling disturbance on State Road 168 near County Road 550 East. The caller stated they were able to exit the vehicle and stayed there till law enforcement arrived on scene.

Upon arriving deputies spoke with the caller, who explained when they were struck by by 54-year-old, Trina Gouverneur, of Elberfeld, they jumped out of the still moving vehicle. After the victim jumped from the vehicle Gouverneur left the area.

Deputies transported the caller to their residence where they then spoke with Gouverneur, and at the investigation’s conclusion, Gouverneur was taken into custody.

Gouverneur was booked into the Gibson County Detention Center and is facing charges of Battery.