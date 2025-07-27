On July 25, 2025, at approximately 8:17 p.m., deputies approached a male subject in a Red 1996 Dodge Ram Truck parked near the Oakland City Old Lake located around the 12000 block of East 100 South.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 51-year-old, Christopher Darnell, of Hancock, Iowa, a firearm was observed laying inside on the seat as well as the smell of burnt Marijuana.

At that point a drug investigation was conducted, later resulting in the seizure of Methamphetamines.

Darnell was booked into the Gibson County Detention Center and is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.