On July 26, 2025, at approximately 10:15 AM, Gibson County Central Dispatch was notified that the Evansville Police Department had been involved in brief vehicle pursuit of a White 2013 Buick over a traffic infraction.

A decision was made to terminate the pursuit, but after investigating the suspected driver, 30-year-old, Austin Butcher, of Evansville, it was discovered that the driver had an active Felony Theft Warrant through Warrick County. It was also found Butcher had an active and open case through Evansville for threats to a person.



Law enforcement personnel tracked the vehicle to the rural Cynthiana area, and when a deputy was at the Posey/Gibson County Line, he observed the vehicle traveling the opposite direction of him.

At that point the Deputy turned around, attempting to conduct a vehicle stop, but upon doing so, the suspect vehicle accelerated to speeds over 100 MPH, leading officers to gave chase.

The Buick was pursued by law enforcement officers through the towns of Johnson and Owensville, and as the vehicle exited Owensville and took county roads towards Princeton, an officer deployed stop sticks on White Church Road in Princeton.

The suspect vehicle continued Northbound before colliding with a Maroon 2020 Ford Truck at the intersection of White Church Road and State Road 64.

Butcher was taken into custody while emergency service personnel treated the driver and passenger of the Ford truck for non-life threatening, but serious injuries.

The wounded Ford occupants were transported to an area hospital and Butcher was taken to Deaconess Gibson where he was medically cleared to be booked into the Gibson County Detention Center.



Butcher is being charged with Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, and Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle Involving Serious Bodily Injury, in addition to numerous citations.



This is an active and ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed.