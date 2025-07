The winners of the 2025 Strassenfest Pageants were recently crowned on Saturday, July 26th.

For the Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

2025 Miss Strassenfest – Grace Bartley 2025 Miss 1st Runner Up – Tori Brandt 2025 Miss 2nd Runner Up – Laurian Gayso Miss Congeniality – Tori Brandt Miss Photogenic – Zoey Birkle



For the Jr. Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

2025 Jr. Miss Strassenfest – Nora Goins 2025 Jr. Miss Strassenfest 1st Runner Up – Cecelia Nealy 2025 Jr. Miss Strassenfest 2nd Runner Up – Camille Temple 2025 Jr. Miss Congeniality – Ana Kuczynski 2025 Jr. Miss Photogenic – Anistyn Emmons



For the Little Miss Strassenfest Pageant:

2025 Little Miss Strassenfest – Paislee Yates 2025 Little Miss Strassenfest 1st Runner Up – Lucy Hasenour 2025 Little Miss Strassenfest 2nd Runner Up – Cora Hopf 2025 Little Miss German Attire – Olivia Lueken



For the Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant:

2025 Little Mister Strassenfest – Nolan Edmister 2025 Little Mister 1st Runner Up – Christopher Hasenour 2025 Little Mister German Attire – Christopher Hasenour



18 WJTS will air the little miss and mister pageants on Wednesday, August 6th at 8 PM, and the Miss and Jr. Miss Pageants at 8PM.

Each will be available to watch at YouTube.com/18wjts following their initial airing.