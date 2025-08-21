Latest News

Jasper Arts has announced the return of the Beehive ’25 arts market is set for Saturday, October 25th from 9am to 3pm within the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s Atrium and Jasper Arts’ galleries.

The market will be open for all to attend free of charge and items including clay art, paintings, glass sculptures, and jewelry from 10 art vendors will be available for purchase.

In addition visitors can check out a food and beverage truck curbside and the exhibited artworks in Jasper Arts’ galleries. Pieces from Jonpaul Smith, the 32nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition artists, and the makings of a new exhibit celebrating Hispanic Heritage will be on display.

While Beehive ’25 admission is free, donations will be accepted to help to support Arts programs in the community.

For more information on Beehive ’25 visit jasperarts.org/beehive.

On By Celia Neukam

