The Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council is set to honor Dan Fritch at the 2025 Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet taking place on Wednesday, October 1st, at the Huntingburg Event Center.

Dan Fritch is a lifelong resident of Jasper, Indiana, and the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Matrix Integration, a leading IT infrastructure company serving over 1,000 businesses across Indiana and Kentucky. With a passion for entrepreneurship, Dan began his first business audio recording special events while still a junior at Jasper High School.

He went on to work full-time at the local Radio Shack store, The Sound of Music, while earning his associate degree in business administration from Vincennes University–Jasper (VUJ), graduating with distinction in 1983. Seeing the potential in telecommunications, Dan purchased the telecom arm, Commsound Telecommunications, from The Sound of Music in 1984 and grew that business from five to 35 employees.

In the mid-1990s, Dan began collaborating with Brenda Stallings of The Computer Center. Recognizing the

convergence of voice and data technologies, the two merged their companies in 1997 to form Matrix Integration. With the help of Dan’s leadership, Matrix has grown to over 80 IT professionals and operates offices in Jasper and Louisville.

Beyond his business success, Dan has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to his community. He is a former board member of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and a proud Eagle Scout. In 1993, he co-founded the Lincoln Heritage District Distinguished Citizen Award through Scouting America, an event that continues to raise significant funds for youth programs.

Dan has also played a vital role in his parish, St. Joseph Church, where he received the Brute Society Award for his generous service. He chaired the parish’s $10 million “Our Time” Capital Campaign and has spent more than 25 years helping broadcast weekly Masses for the homebound. He currently serves as the Finance Commission Chairperson and on Parish Council.

His dedication has earned him numerous honors, including the Jasper Chamber of Commerce President’s Community Excellence Award (2016), Strassenfest Grand Marshal (2020), Jasper High School Outstanding Alumnus (2021), and the Vincennes University Distinguished Alumni Award (2024). Dan also serves as president of the Vincennes University Jasper Foundation Board, a position he has held for over 15 years.

Dan and his wife, Sara, reside in Jasper. They have three sons, Landon (Amie); Luke (Ashley); and Lyle (Hannah); and are proud grandparents of eight. Whether through business leadership or community service, Dan remains committed to making Jasper a better place to live and work, something he considers both a responsibility and a privilege.

Justin Maust will also be featured as the guest speaker of the evening. Justin founded EntreLegacy Group in 2012 on a mission to ignite and fuel people with tools and disciplines to succeed.

He is an Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker, Expert EOS Implementer and Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach for The John Maxwell Team. Speaking and traveling across the country helping leadership teams implement the Entrepreneurial Operating System® [EOS®], Justin has over 1,500 Leadership Training sessions under his belt.

His passion is six simple words: Bless People. Grow Companies. Fund Ministry.

Justin’s conviction comes from being a world class procrastinator and dreamer that became sick and tired of not getting the results he wanted in work and life. Today, he is known for three simple words that have changed the trajectory of his life: Success Loves Discipline.

The banquet will have a reception beginning at 6 PM and the dinner will start at 6:45 PM.

Tickets to attend cost $85 per person or $1,000 for a Star Sponsorship offering eight seats at table, plus a ½ page ad (4.75 in. w x 3.5 in. h) in the program, pre-event recognition, recognition on each table and more.

Those unable to attend also have the opportunity to sponsor the attendance of a scout at $85 per ticket.

RSVPs must be made by September 21st. For ticket reservations or questions, contact Jason Schmitt at dca@duboisdca.org or call 812-481-5030.