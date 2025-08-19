On Tuesday morning, August 19th, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was working in the Martin County area near Loogootee. Trooper Lents was on US 231 when he observed a vehicle disregarding a stop sign from a county road. Trooper Lents stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Brandy Rominger. During the interaction, Trooper Lents recognized indicators of criminal activity. During a search of Rominger and the vehicle, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were located. Rominger also showed visible signs of impairment. Rominger was arrested and transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Rominger was then transported to the Martin County Jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Brandy R. Rominger, 48, Washington, IN.

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Jarrod Lents

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law