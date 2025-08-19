Latest News

The 2025 Holland Fest Pageant, set to take on Friday, September 12th, is now accepting registration.

This event will be held at the Henke Stadium in Holland Park at 6:30 PM, and offers kids a fun and relaxed pageant experience to make new friends and step outside of their comfort zone.

Children ages 3-11 from all areas can register and the cost to participate is $25 per child.

Dutch-inspired outfits will be provided to each contestant to wear during the pageant. The outfits can be picked up during an open house practice session at Henke Stadium on September 7th.

Registration is required by August 31st, 2025, and can be made at https://form.jotform.com/251626670782059.

On By Celia Neukam

