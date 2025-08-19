On August 14, 2025, renewable energy developer Arevon announced a commitment of $25,000 to Pike County’s Affordable Housing Program.

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation launched the Affordable Housing Program to identify blighted properties, clean up the property, and work with developers to build or renovate new, safe, affordable in-fill housing opportunities. This program is not affiliated with government subsidized workforce housing programs.

As well, multiple other organizations have contributed, including on August 11th, 2025, the Being for Others Foundation’s funding of $25,000 for the Affordable Housing Program.

At this time the committed funds for the Pike County Affordable Housing Program total $62,000 with a couple other outstanding requests.

A committee from Pike County Progress Partners, Inc. has started working to identify blight properties in Winslow, Otwell, Spurgeon and county-wide to increase affordable housing opportunities throughout Pike County.

If you have any questions, contact Ashley Willis at ashley@pikecountygrowth.com or 812-354-2271 to learn more.