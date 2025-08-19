The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in July was recorded as 3.6% according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for July was 4.2%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.7% compared to the national rate of 62.2%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,489,108.

July 2025 total private employment is 2,855,200 an increase of 7,000 from the previous month.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Private Educational & Health Services (+4,900)

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+1,700)

Construction (+1,300)

Professional & Business Services (+1,200)

Manufacturing (+100)

As of August 1, 2025, there were 88,506 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on August 2, 2025, Indiana had 20,507 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources for those seeking work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.