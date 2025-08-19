Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) will host a free Car Seat Safety Clinic on Saturday, September 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the hospital’s parking lot across from Heartland OB/GYN at 1401 Memorial Avenue, Suite B, Washington, Indiana.

The event gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to have their child’s car seat inspected by nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs). Each appointment lasts approximately 30 minutes and includes a hands-on review of proper installation, education on seat fit, and tips to ensure children ride as safely as possible.

“Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children, and a properly installed car seat can make all the difference,” said Alexis Flater, RN, Daviess Community Hospital child passenger safety technician. “Our goal is to provide families with peace of mind by ensuring their car seats are installed correctly and fit their child appropriately.”

Appointments are required for the clinic. Families can schedule by calling the DCH Child Passenger Safety Program at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1359.

The Car Seat Safety Program at DCH is certified by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Automotive Safety Program, offering families ongoing access to car seat inspections, replacement seats for qualifying families, and educational outreach.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (812) 254-2760, ext. 1359.