Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium in Jasper has been officially recognized as a historic site by both the National and State Registers during the Indiana State Fair.

The gymnasium originally served as Jasper High School’s gym from 1939 to 1977 and continued as Jasper Middle School’s gym until 2009. In 1984, it was named in honor of Cabby O’Neill, coach of the 1949 Jasper High School State Championship basketball team.

Although the middle school has since moved, the building remains under the ownership of the school corporation and is now used for community activities. The historic facility even hosted Jasper High School teams temporarily in 2010 and 2011 after the roof of the newer 1977 gym collapsed.