Physician Assistant Emily Thimling has joined the medical associate staff at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. She will provide health care services along with Dr. Ryan Phillips at Memorial ENT Associates.

Thimling received her bachelor’s degree in biology at DePauw University in Greencastle, IN and her master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN. Most recently Thimling served as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Physician Assistant Studies at University of Evansville and as an urgent care provider at Tri-State Orthopedics in Evansville, IN. She is board certified and a member of the Physician Assistant Education Association and the American Academy of Physician Associates.

To schedule an appointment at Memorial ENT Associates, please call 812-996-5575. Memorial ENT Associates is located at 251 S. Truman Road in Jasper, IN.