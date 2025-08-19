A police pursuit in Washington early Tuesday morning ended in a crash and the arrest of a juvenile driver.

According to authorities, officers attempted a traffic stop near NW 8th and Main Streets around 2 a.m. when the vehicle sped away. The pursuit moved through several city streets before the suspect’s car collided with multiple parked vehicles at Lovett Car Sales, located at State Road 57 and Center Street.

Several passengers ran from the scene, but officers were able to apprehend the juvenile behind the wheel and transport him to the police station. While no injuries were reported, multiple vehicles sustained damage. The incident remains under investigation.