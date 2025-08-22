Indiana farmland prices have continued the trend of record highs in 2025, according to the latest Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey results.

The survey is conducted out of the Purdue University Department of Agricultural Economics and produced through the cooperation of numerous professionals knowledgeable about Indiana’s farmland market. These professionals provide an estimate of the market value for bare poor-, average- and top-quality farmland in December 2024, June 2025 and a forecast for December 2025.

The average price of top-quality farmland reached $14,826 per acre, a 3.0% increase from June 2024. Average- and poor-quality farmland also saw gains, with prices increasing 5.4% and 7.6% to $12,254 and $9,761 per acre, respectively.

Statewide, cash rents increased from 1.5 to 1.7% for poor-, average-, and top-quality land. The rent per bushel of corn for average-quality farmland was 1.32, and the rent as a percentage of farmland value was 2.2%, which was unchanged from the prior year.

The Department of Agricultural Economics conducts the Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey each June and it is published in the quarterly publication Purdue Agricultural Economics Report.

The full survey findings can be found below: