Edwin L. Denu, age 81, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Edwin was born in Siberia, Indiana, on April 3, 1944, to Louis and Mildred (Miller) Denu. He married Donna S. Mundy on July 5, 1985, in Birdseye, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2012.

He was a member of the Army National Guard.

He retired from Streicher Construction, where he had been a carpenter for over 18 years.

Edwin enjoyed woodworking, hunting, playing cards, golf, and being with family.

Surviving are three children, Delana (James) Hobbs, Ferdinand, IN, Kim Rust, Jasper, IN, Zach (Ariel) Denu, Bristow, IN, one step-son, Kyle Blessinger, Jasper, IN, one daughter-in-law, Grenny Terwiske, Celestine, IN, 21 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Franchville, Bristow, IN, Mildred “Middy” (Jack) Keller, Centerville, TN, and one brother, Mike (Regina) Denu, Siberia, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one step-son, Kris Blessinger, one sister, Rosie LaGrange, and two brothers, John and Donald Denu.

A funeral service for Edwin Denu will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Al Madden will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.