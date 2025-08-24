After receiving multiple complaints and tips from the public, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Indiana Drug Enforcement Section, and Deputy Zach Polster, Spencer County Sheriff Department, conducted a several month-long investigation into 45-year-old, Brian Harrison, of Grandview. Harrison is currently on Parole for a prior Dealing in Methamphetamine conviction.

On August 13, 2025, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and Spencer County Deputies conducted surveillance on Harrison, and at a business in Reo, observed a suspected drug transaction. The transaction took place within a school zone.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Rockport and determined that the driver, 57-year-old, Charles Parker, of Rockport, had just left the same business Harrison was at. Law enforcement later found Parker to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Probable cause was established for Dealing Methamphetamine and Master Trooper Lytton conducted a traffic stop on Harrison with the assistance of Deputies. Harrison and his passenger, 24-year-old, Haylee Moog, of Boonville, were arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and booked into the Spencer County Jail.

On August 15, 2025, further investigation showed 41-year-old, Ora Murphy, of Richland City, was assisting Harrison. Master Trooper Lytton and Deputies located Murphy in Warrick County, and found approximately 32.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a controlled substance belonging to Harrison. Murphy was arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail.

On August 19, 2025, information was received that 61-year-old, Robert Payton, of Rockport was also involved in drug activity with Harrison. Payton is on probation for prior Dealing in Methamphetamine charges. Master Trooper Lytton, Deputy Polster, and other Deputies located Payton at his residence, where he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Payton was arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail.

The charges the five arrested individuals are facing include:

Brian L. Harrison, 45, Grandview, IN

Dealing in Methamphetamine, 10 grams or more

Dealing in Methamphetamine, 1 gram and 5 grams, w/Enhancing Circumstance

Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Haylee M. Moog, 24, Boonville, IN

Dealing in Methamphetamine, 10 grams or more

Dealing in Methamphetamine, 1 gram and 5 grams, w/Enhancing Circumstance

Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Charles E. Parker, 57, Rockport, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine

Ora L. Murphy, 41, Richland City

Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Robert E. Payton, 61, Rockport, IN