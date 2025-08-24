Clara M. Toby, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Clara was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 14, 1949, to Hilbert and Norvada (Morton) Mendel. She married John Toby in 1986, in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2024.

She was a homemaker and had retired from Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where she worked in environmental services.

She enjoyed walking, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Eric Toby and companion, Lindsey Maymon, Jasper, IN, and Jeff (Missy) Ermert, Paoli, IN, one son-in-law, David Emmons, West Baden, IN, two grandchildren, Amanda Emmons-Busick and Kayla Livingston, three great grandchildren, three sisters, Mary Mundy, Jasper, IN, Rose (Sylvan) Englert, Ferdinand, IN, Kathy (Steve) Mattingly, Lincoln City, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Johnny Ermert, one daughter, Jeanette Emmons, one grandson, Ryan Emmons, two sisters, Shirley (Bill) Hasenour and Carolyn (Bernie) Lindauer, and one brother-in-law, Eddie Mundy.

A funeral service for Clara M. Toby will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery in St. Anthony, Indiana. Fr. Don Ackerman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

